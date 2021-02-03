$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. ADTRAN posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.