$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.30. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $387.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

