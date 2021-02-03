$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Management.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,103,397.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 930,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,176,872 in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

