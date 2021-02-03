$0.46 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.42. Thomson Reuters reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NYSE:TRI opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

