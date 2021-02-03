$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $87,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,385. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,488. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $857.64 million, a P/E ratio of 577.33 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

