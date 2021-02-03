$0.64 EPS Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group also posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. 1,705,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after acquiring an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,298,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

