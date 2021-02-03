-$0.75 EPS Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.93). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AERI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $759.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

