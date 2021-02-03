-$0.90 EPS Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.99). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($2.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASMB. Truist began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 5,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $196.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

