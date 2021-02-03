$0.98 EPS Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.
AEL stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
