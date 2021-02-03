$0.98 EPS Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $19,778,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

