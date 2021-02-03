0xcert 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31,473.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, 0xcert has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market cap of $918,835.33 and $31,473.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.01041594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00046662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.98 or 0.04675019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020008 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.