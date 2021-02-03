$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

PAYX opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,144,951 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paychex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

