$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,725%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,124 shares of company stock worth $2,351,883. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $654,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.