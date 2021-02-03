$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $890.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

NYSE MTH opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.68.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Meritage Homes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Meritage Homes by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.