$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

