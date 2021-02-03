$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens Corning.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

