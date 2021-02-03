$10.61 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post $10.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $10.78 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $9.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $45.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.03 billion to $48.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.11 billion to $55.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in The Progressive by 159.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,191,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.