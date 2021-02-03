$10.61 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post $10.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $10.78 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $9.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $45.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.03 billion to $48.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.11 billion to $55.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in The Progressive by 159.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,191,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.