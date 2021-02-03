$100.46 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report $100.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.23 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $84.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $390.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.38 million to $394.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $400.09 million, with estimates ranging from $398.28 million to $401.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $26,300.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,279,928.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,977,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

