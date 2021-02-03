10,194 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

LGND stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,474. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.21. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

