103,507 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of ES stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

