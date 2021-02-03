10X Capital Venture Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Trading 54.1% Higher

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)’s share price traded up 54.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.69. 3,302,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,150% from the average session volume of 264,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

