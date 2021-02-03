128,649 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.15% of Autoliv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Pareto Securities raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

ALV stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

