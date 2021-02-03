$13.95 Million in Sales Expected for SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) to report $13.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOC Telemed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will report full-year sales of $57.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.20 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $78.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SOC Telemed.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

TLMD stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

