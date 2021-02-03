$13.95 Million in Sales Expected for SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) to report $13.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOC Telemed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will report full-year sales of $57.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.20 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $78.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SOC Telemed.
SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.
TLMD stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.08.
SOC Telemed Company Profile
SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOC Telemed (TLMD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.