$139.35 Million in Sales Expected for Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will announce sales of $139.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $143.71 million. Aphria reported sales of $109.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $529.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $542.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $678.71 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $726.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APHA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Aphria stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.