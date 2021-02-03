144,529 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,403,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 16.9% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.89. 64,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,186. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.