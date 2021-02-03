1,467 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. CoStar Group comprises about 1.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $917.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $951.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $899.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $856.55.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

