154,265 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 446,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,468 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

