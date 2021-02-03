157,861 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 157,861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Lennar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

