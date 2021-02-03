16610 (CGE.V) (CVE:CGE) Trading 3.8% Higher

16610 (CGE.V) (CVE:CGE)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 70,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 115,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13.

16610 (CGE.V) Company Profile (CVE:CGE)

Corex Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Santana Project, which covers approximately 7,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

