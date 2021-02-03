$17.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce $17.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $14.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $68.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $71.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.07 billion to $72.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 209,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $6,877,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.