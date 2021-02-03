180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock Price Up 11.7%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) rose 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 4,510,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 2,018,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 12,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $33,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 136,066 shares of company stock worth $375,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.