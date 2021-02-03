180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock Price Up 11.7%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) rose 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 4,510,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 2,018,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
