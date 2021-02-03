$184.54 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post sales of $184.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $250.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $115.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.83 million, with estimates ranging from $2.58 million to $378.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $1,366,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $36,740,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $28,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,791. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,616,000 after buying an additional 710,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,728,000 after buying an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

