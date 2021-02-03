1inch Tops 24-Hour Volume of $312.92 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, 1inch has traded 101.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $515.95 million and $312.92 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can currently be bought for $4.82 or 0.00013187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00051595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00139223 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00066505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00247263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00062624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00037634 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,013,450 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

