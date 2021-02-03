1irstcoin (FST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75,450.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002529 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $75,450.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00089902 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00341535 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00032183 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.