1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 1,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

