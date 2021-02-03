$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.36 billion. GameStop reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on GME shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $17,188,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

