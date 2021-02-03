$20.79 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report $20.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the lowest is $20.78 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $74.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.24 million to $74.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $97.24 million, with estimates ranging from $90.66 million to $106.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADMS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

ADMS opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

