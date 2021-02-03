221,000 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 221,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,426,000. JD.com accounts for 1.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

JD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,951,269. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $101.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

