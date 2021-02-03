221,245 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Newell Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,374,000 after purchasing an additional 556,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,071,000 after buying an additional 629,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,926,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newell Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,722 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,252,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Newell Brands stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -97.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

