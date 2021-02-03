$229.00 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post $229.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $231.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $921.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.80 million to $922.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $969.90 million, with estimates ranging from $965.80 million to $974.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in US Ecology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

