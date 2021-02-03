281,693 Shares in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 281,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,000. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 15.0% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD remained flat at $$64.92 on Wednesday. 61,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.