2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report $207.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.30 million. 2U reported sales of $163.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $766.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.50 million to $771.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $913.93 million, with estimates ranging from $895.60 million to $937.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in 2U by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 2U by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 191,351 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in 2U by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

