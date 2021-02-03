$300.91 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce $300.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.18 million to $305.37 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $280.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $127.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

