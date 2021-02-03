3,138 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $573.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $548.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,915,683 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

