35,000 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 198,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 216,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.03. 124,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,556. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

