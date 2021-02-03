353,168 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 353,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,594,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.09% of Ally Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

