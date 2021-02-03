$355.16 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report $355.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.20 million and the lowest is $162.50 million. Moderna reported sales of $14.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,426%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $574.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $794.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moderna.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,810,797.84. Insiders have sold 468,667 shares of company stock valued at $59,639,825 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after buying an additional 412,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $26,923,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 414.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 277,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $185.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

