360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd.’s Largest Position

FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,570,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,318 shares during the quarter. 360 DigiTech comprises approximately 100.0% of FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. owned about 9.25% of 360 DigiTech worth $159,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QFIN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,551. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

