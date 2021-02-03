$38.54 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report $38.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.66 million and the lowest is $38.42 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $147.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $147.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $174.76 million, with estimates ranging from $167.06 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

In other news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $64,568,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $10,584,953.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,627,934 shares in the company, valued at $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

