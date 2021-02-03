3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.79

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 159737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

DDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,283 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,545 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

