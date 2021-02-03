3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 118.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.99. The stock had a trading volume of 80,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,908. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

